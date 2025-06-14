Inter Miami will be back in action but this time they will be competing in the big stage, the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami will commence their journey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with the clash against Al-Ahly. Inter Miami won the supporter's shield in 2024 season, ensuring their qualification in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which is now a quadrennial event just like FIFA World Cup. Several big teams who have won continental competitions or have placed themselves well in the ranking pathway in the recent past have qualified for this mega event. Lionel Messi and co have a tough path in front of them if they have to win the title and they will give no stone unturned to achieve it. Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Really Spring Surprise at FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Inter Miami have a tough test against Al-Ahly upfront. Inter Miami are currently third in the Eastern Conference table of MLS 2025 and have dropped points in eight of the sixteen matches played so far. Although they have starpower in Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, it is Lionel Messi who holds the team together. Inter Miami have won their last two games and are gradually building momentum. Meanwhile, Messi has been rested frequently during his phase of International duty. Fans are eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature in the starting XI of Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly. They will get the complete information here. A Look at Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Club World Cup 2025, From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe; Check Full List.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi was part of the recent Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match. He had some good minutes out on the pitch and he got some decent outing on the field. Messi has joined Inter Miami training and is very much expected to start as the part of the starting XI of Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami against Al-Ahly. Messi's presence will also be a boost for such a big event like the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in USA.

