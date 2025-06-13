Mumbai, June 13: The 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will take place in the United States of America, which will feature a total of 32 teams from June 14 to July 13 across 12 stadiums in 11 cities. Ahead of the tournament, let's take a look at the players in this competition. Trent Alexander-Arnold Gives Fluent Speech In Spanish During His Real Madrid Presentation, Star Right-Back Says 'I’m Going To Give My All' (Watch Video).

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane (Photo Credits: @MusialaEra/X)

The England captain ended his wait for a maiden career trophy this season, spearheading Bayern Munich’s charge to a 12th Bundesliga title in 13 years. Kane has netted an impressive 38 goals in 46 appearances so far during the campaign for the German giants.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland Celebrates Goal (Photo Credit: 'X'/ManCity)

One of the most prolific strikers in the world, Haaland is yet to open his goalscoring account in this competition. The 24-year-old Norwegian will lead the line for defending CWC champions Manchester City, who meet Italian giants Juventus in the group stage.

3. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Dembele celebrates his goal (Photo credit: X @/ChampionsLeague)

One of the frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or is PSG poster boy Dembélé, who recorded two assists in their UEFA Champions League final victory over Inter. PSG are among the favourites, and are also the first French team to play at the CWC. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Referees Set to Wear Eye-Level Cameras To Improve Experience For Television Viewers.

4. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: X @InterMiamiCF)

FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina has five goals in five CWC appearances, and this season is also putting up strong numbers in the MLS in North America with 10 goals in 13 games.

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe starred for Real Madrid in La Liga 2024-24 El Clasico last week (Photo Credit:X@MadridXtra)

His numbers have been strong – the Frenchman won the European Golden Shoe award for the continent’s best scorer – but now the challenge is to herald the Xabi Alonso reign by bringing more silverware back to the Spanish capital.