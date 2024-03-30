Inter Miami suffered a big blow in their last game in the MLS 2024 season when they faced suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat against local rivals New York Red Bulls. Until then, things were looking good for them as they were cruising in the Eastern Conference League table, sitting comfortably at the top position. After the defeat, they have slipped to the second position behind FC Cincinnati despite playing a match extra. Although Luis Suarez has been in form, scoring goals for them, Inter Miami has missed the services of Lionel Messi who has missed their last few games due to injury. Fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature in Inter Miami's starting XI against New York City FC can read more. Heartwarming! New York Red Bulls Footballers Give Their Jackets to Children Accompanying Them to Save From Rain, Video Goes Viral.

New York City FC lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. New York City FC are currently in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati last week and will look to return back to winnings ways by beating Inter Miami at their home.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2024 Match?

Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature in the starting XI of Inter Miami against New York City FC. He is still nursing a hamstring injury and although he has joined training, he is unlikely to make it in time for featuring in the match. "He is working with the physios, but he won't be available because we are doing all we can to get him ready for next Wednesday. There is a possibility he will play in that game — that is what we are working for." Miami coach Javier Morales said on Friday. Bundesliga 2023–24: Bayern Munich’s Coach Decision Could Arrive in April Following Thomas Tuchel Departure.

Messi has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring. The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibitions this month against El Salvador and Costa Rica

