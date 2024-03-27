In a heartfelt gesture during the Major League Soccer match, New York Red Bulls players were seen offering their jackets to children who had come to accompany them ahead of the match. The players showcased the gesture to save those children from the rain. The New York Red Bulls uploaded the video for the same on their official Instagram handle. Sunil Chhetri Felicitated By AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey On Reaching His 150th International For) Indian Football Team

New York Red Bulls Players Showcase Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of MLS Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Red Bulls (@newyorkredbulls)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)