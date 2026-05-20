Santos face a must-win situation on Thursday as they host Group D leaders San Lorenzo in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026. Currently rooted to the bottom of the group with just three points from four matches, the Brazilian side will be eliminated if they fail to secure a victory. San Lorenzo, leading the group on six points, aims to replicate the defensive resilience that earned them a 1–1 draw in the reverse fixture. However, for all fans, the focus remains on Neymar Jr, who recently got selected for Brazil to play the FIFA World Cup 2026. Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video)

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Santos vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match?

Santos face a critical selection dilemma regarding star forward Neymar Jr ahead of their do-or-die CONMEBOL Sudamericana group-stage fixture. Neymar's physical condition became the focal point of pre-match preparations following a turbulent 3–0 Campeonato Brasileiro defeat against Coritiba last weekend.

During the match, the veteran forward required medical spray on his right calf before becoming the centre of a bizarre officiating error. Subsequent medical evaluations confirmed a genuine calf strain, severely limiting his training involvement ahead of the midweek continental clash. Neymar Toilet Viral Video Fact Check: Fans Swarm Brazilian Football Star's Lookalike Inside Public Washroom.

World Cup Boost Amid Continental Pressure

The injury scare coincided with a massive emotional milestone for the forward. Earlier this week, Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti officially included Neymar in the final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming his selection for a fourth consecutive global tournament. While the international call-up has provided a significant psychological lift, the immediate pressure remains firmly on his club duties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).