Barcelona take a trip to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in their second UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage match on Wednesday, September 14. The match is not just between two titanic European clubs, but also is a clash between Robert Lewandowski and his former side. It is a sort of a homecoming for the Polish star striker, who, after an impasse with the club finally was able to secure a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. While that episode might get overlooked, one thing won't--is that it is the Allianz Arena where the forward rose in stature as one of the best in the world. But the question hovering on everyone's minds is, Will Robert Lewandowski play today in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter? Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Well, actually, he is not only expected to play but also lead Barcelona's attack in this match. He was named in the squad and is expected to be named in the starting XI. Lewandowski has not had any change in form despite swapping clubs this summer. He has seemed to hit the ground running in La Liga, where is currently the top-scorer with six goals in five matches. He has taken a liking to his new club and it would be interesting to see how he performs in this game, which is a very crucial one for the Catalan giants in order to maintain their momentum.

After a massive 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, Xavi and his men would hope to repeat a similar performance in this game. A point from this match, which is expected to be a high-intensity one would still mean a lot for Barcelona, who haven't had the best of times while facing off against Bayern Munich in recent history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).