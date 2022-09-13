Bayern Munich and Barcelona clash in the UEFA Champions League with both sides looking to continue their winning run in the tournament. While Bayern Munich got the better of Inter Milan on match day 1, Barcelona defeated Viktoria Plzen. German giants Bayern Munich were undone by Villareal last season at the quarter-final stage which came as a surprise for many. Their domestic form has not been great recently with three draws in their last three Bundesliga games. Barcelona on the other hand is second in La Liga with four victories on the bounce since dropping points in their first match of the campaign. The Catalonians have not been the title contenders in the Champions League for a few years now but this might just be the breakthrough season for them. Bayern Munich versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Barcelona from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski Returns to Allianz Arena For Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Match (Watch Video)

Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are out injured for Bayern Munich and apart from them, everyone is fit for selection. Sadio Mane is the key member of this side in the attacking third and he alongside Leroy Sane will create the bulk of the chances. Joshua Kimmich will keep things ticking in midfield while Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez should return to the Bayern Munich backline.

Robert Lewandowski returns to the stadium where he won plenty of admirers during his time at Bayern Munich. It will be an emotional moment for him and given the terms on which he left, the reception accorded to him will be interesting to watch. Frenkie de Jong will be a substitute with Gavi and Pedri preferred in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are all set to be deployed on the flanks.

When is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will be held on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

This game has a draw written all over it with Barcelona boasting of a good defence that can survive the home team's pressure.

