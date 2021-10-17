Barcelona have had an underwhelming start to the season as they are currently placed ninth in La Liga while also losing their opening two games in the Champions League. Injuries to key players have played an important part in this poor run but the pressure is set to ease off the Catalan outfit as the likes of Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele have returned to first-team training and could soon be involved in matchday set up. Barcelona Made a Mistake by Letting Lionel Messi Leave Club in Summer Transfer Window, Reckons Former President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona have been dealing with a number of injury issues at the start of the season as new signing Sergio Aguero picked up an injury before the campaign started while Ousmane Dembele has been nursing an issue since last season. Ansu Fati, who himself missed the bulk of the previous season due to surgery, has just returned to first-team action but is yet to start a game. Given the ease of their injury struggles, Ronald Koeman is expected to announce a much stronger squad for the game against Valencia.

Will Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele Play For Barcelona Against Valencia in La Liga 2021-22?

Barcelona have been without the services of Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele at the start of the season as both players have been struggling with injuries. However, the two have joined the first team for training and could well be included in the match-day set up against Valencia.

‘Kun has improved a lot lately. He played in a friendly match on Wednesday but he’s missing rhythm like Ansu did when he first came back. But he’ll get that back with minutes. There’s a possibility he’ll be included in the squad,’ said Koeman when asked about Sergio Aguero’s fitness.

The Barcelona manager also stated that Ousmane Dembele has been training well with the team but there is time for the Frenchman to be included in the squad. It is likely that the winger could return to first-team action either against Kyiv in midweek or for next weekend’s El Clasico.

The Catalan giants have made a disappointing start to the season, something they will look to improve on following the availability of regular starters. Barcelona have won just three of their seven league games and are eight points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

