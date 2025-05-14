Defending champions Real Madrid CF are trailing by seven points after the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match. Now, with just three La Liga 2024-25 matches left for them to play, their hopes of defending the title are practically over. But still, with the minimum hopes left of doing the impossible, hosts Real Madrid will take on ninth-placed RCD Mallorca in their 36th La Liga 2024-25 match. The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 match should be treated as a do-or-die by the Los Blancos. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in their last match, but their no. 7 Vinicius Junior looked clueless. Real Madrid Transfer News: New Fullbacks and Centre Backs; Future of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Other Likely Incomings and Departures in Los Blancos Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, May 15, from 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu. It would be extremely crucial for Real Madrid to have both their star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the starting line-up. While Mbappe is confirmed to play the Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 match, the availability of Vinicius Jr. has been of big doubt, as he suffered from a sprain in his left ankle.

Will Vinicius Junior Play Tonight in the Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 Match?

As Vinicius Junior has suffered from a sprain in his left ankle, the Brazilian star winger has not been included in the Los Blancos squad for the match. So, Vinicius Junior will not be playing in the Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 match. Real Madrid Injury News: Los Blancos Confirm Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez Out With Injuries.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti would select Endrick to replace Vinicius Junior for the Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 match. In that case, Endrick might start as a sole striker and Kylian Mbappe might play from his natural wing position. Carlo Ancelotti might stick to his 4-2-3-1 formation just like in the El Clasico.

