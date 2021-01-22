Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club confirmed on Friday. Zidane will now enter a period of self-isolation and must stay in quarantine for at least 14 days. Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Bettoni will replace the Frenchman on the sidelines when Madrid travel to Alaves on Saturday. Real are second in the La Liga points table, seven behind leaders Atletico Madrid who also have two games in hand. Copa del Rey 2021: Real Madrid Knocked Out by Alcoyano 2-1.

Zidane’s positive test will come as a double blow for a Madrid side looking to overcome successive defeats across all competitions. They were first beaten 1-2 by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final and then suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat to third-division side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 third round. Madrid were also held to a goalless draw at Osasuna in their last La Liga match leaving the league champions winless in their last three games in all competitions. Arsenal in Advance Talks With Real Madrid Over Signing Martin Odegaard on Six-Month Loan Deal.

The 48-year-old could be out for at least Madrid’s next four matches, which includes away trips to Alaves and Huesca. Alaves beat Real 2-1 in their own turf earlier this season and will be looking to complete a league double over their much more fancied opponents. It remains to be seen what impact Zidane’s absence have on the players as they aim to bounce back from a hat-trick of winless matches and only one win in their last five.

