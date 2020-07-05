Zlatan Ibrahimovic made way into the final XI of AC Milan for their match against Lazio. At the 35th minute of the match, Ibra converted a penalty into a goal. The goal was obstructed by the goal-keeper and however, the ball had touched the line of the goal-keeper and AC Milan went onto lead the game by 2-0. AC Milan defeated the hosts Lazio by 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. Talking about the game, Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the first goal of the match at the 23rd minute of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Named Among 23-Member Squad for Lazio vs AC Milan Amid Transfer Rumours.

With this, AC Milan surely dented the chances of Lazio to win the Serie A title who are on currently placed on number two of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. The hosts stepped into the game without the services of Ciro Immobile and another main striker, Felipe Caicedo. The video of Zlatan's goal went viral on social media. Check out the goal below

With this AC Milan have remained unbeaten since the restart of the Serie A 2019-20 and have climbed to number six position of the Italian League. Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said that they were not lucky enough in the key moments. "It's a heavy loss in terms of the standings. We weren't lucky in the key moments: in the first half, we conceded a goal from a deflected shot and another from a penalty. When we could have got back into it, we conceded the third goal which finished the game. But we won't give up," he said after the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).