Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in the 23-member squad amid the rumours of him quitting the club. With each passing day, the voice of Zlatan quitting the club are getting louder and louder. Now ahead of their match against Lazio at the Studio Olimpico the team declared their squad for the game. Zlatan, as usual, is not likely to start the game as their last match against SPAL. They enter the game with a 2-2 draw against SPAL. On the other hand, the hosts are placed on number two with 68 points. Lazio vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Serie A Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Lazio has won 21 games out of 29 and has lost three. The team has a couple of players who had been suspended. This is the first time in the season where the team will go without Immobile. The hosts will get on to the pitch without the services of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo. Talking about their last three encounters with AC Milan, the games have ended with 0-0 draw. Talking about Milan, as per several reports, the team is expected to stay with the formation of 4-2-3-1 system with Gianluigi Donnarumma donning the role of a goal-keeper. Now, let's have a look at the 23-member squad by AC Milan.

AC Milan squad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the future of the former LA Galaxy player, it is very unlikely that he would be featuring in the next season of the Serie A 2019-20. He has been quite unhappy with the hierarchy of AC Milan and is said to even have gotten into a heated confrontation with their CEO Ivan Gazidis ahead of their Coppa Italia semi-finals against Juventus.

