Max Verstappen walked away with the Formula 1 Championship 2021 after beating his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. This is the first time that Verstappen won the Formula 1 Championship. As Verstappen won the Championship, his old statement about Cristiano Ronaldo is making rounds on social media. The Red Bull racer had hailed Manchester United star for striving to achieve more. In fact, the Dutch racer said that Ronaldo might have gotten slow with age but has improved drastically when it comes to game awareness. Sachin Tendulkar & Rohit Sharma React After Max Verstappen Outraces Lewis Hamilton At Abu Dhabi GP to Walk Away with F1 Championship 2021 Title.

"For me, I think Ronaldo is an amazing example. For sure he’s not at the same speed as he was five or six years ago, because you do slow down when you get older in terms of purely running. But I do think he improves by awareness and just by the experiences he has on the pitch, for example," he said. Max Verstappen's dramatic race at the Yas Marina was even hailed by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma who were watching the game quite closely.

Talking about the race, Lewis Hamilton pitted early and which is why his tyres got worn out. Also, Nicholas Latifi's clash helped Verstappen to close in due to safety car regulations and then seal the victory.

