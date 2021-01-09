Indian sprinter Hima Das celebrates her 21st birthday on January 09, 2021 (Saturday). Nicknamed, Dhing Express, Hima Das became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at any gold track event when she clinched top honours at the IAAF World U20 Championships in 2018. She also clinched gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and currently holds the national record in 400 metres. Last year, Hima won five consecutive gold medals in a month in the Czech Republic. As Himas Das celebrates her birthday, let us take a look at some her biggest achievements. Hima Das Relives Winning Historic U-20 World Championship Gold in 2018, Thanks Coaches and Family for Support (View Post).

Hima Das was born to rice farmers in Assam’s Dhing village on January 9, 2000. She was interested in sports right from her childhood and played football with the local boys in mud pits before a coach convinced her to take up professional athletics. Take a look at some of her biggest achievements.

Hima Das set an Indian U20 record after clocking 51.32 seconds in 400m final at the Commonwealth Games

Das created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at any global track event. She won a gold medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships in 400m final

Hima Das created a national record after clocking 51.00s in heat 1 at the 2018 Asian Games

She clinched a silver medal in 400m at the 2018 Asian Games and further improved the national record with a 50.79s timing

Das, along with M. R. Poovamma, Sarita Gayakwad and V. K. Vismaya won the women’s 4x400m relay event at the 2018 Asian Games

She also participated in the 4x400m mixed relay and clinched the silver medal which was later upgraded to golf following a disqualification

In July 2019, Das won gold in 200m at the Poznan Grand Prix in Poland becoming the first Indian woman to clinch top honours

She also won a gold medal in 200m at the Klando Meet in Czech Republic last year

Das was conferred with the Arjuna award in 2018 for her excellence in athletics. She was also a favourite to win a medal at the 2019 World Championships but a back problem ruled her out.

