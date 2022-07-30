Did Hima Das Win Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022? Here’s the Fact Check About the Video Being Passed Off As Recent

Just as Sanket Sargar handed India its first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, many social media users claimed Hima Das won the Gold medal as well. Sanket battling an injury clinched silver medal in the weightlifting event as India opened its account on the medals tally at the CWG 2022. However, an old video of Hima Das celebrating her victory is being passed off as recent. The video which is widely shared and circulated on Twitter is from the 2018 Junior Championship and not from the CWG 2022. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Sanket Sargar Wins Silver Medal, India Rank Ninth on Birmingham CWG Medal Table.

Back then Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold in any international track event as she created history. For the uninitiated, Hima Das is yet to participate at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham and her Women's 4x100 M relay is scheduled on August 03 2022. So, the videos being shared are old and Hima Das has not won any medal yet at the CWG 2022.

Here's the Video Being Shared as New

Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ziTYoZy7K7 — Pegasus (@srao7711) July 30, 2022

Some Users Fell for it

Hima Das you beauty 🙏👍🌺♥️ pic.twitter.com/pHZfrvAQHN — Konark Sangal (@konarksangal) July 30, 2022

Some More

Hima Das wins gold in 400 m 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aVUUSoFICa — E Chidambaram. (@JaiRam92739628) July 30, 2022

Sample This

Here's Truth About the Video

There is a video of Hima Das winning gold at CWG 2022 in Birmingham. It has thousands of RTs and hundreds of QTs. Except: Video is from 2018. SAYS IN THE VIDEO. A Romanian wins silver. The event hasn’t even started in Birmingham People are absolutely hopeless. — T. H. Houghton (@sidin) July 30, 2022

Even former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag fell for the fake news and congratulated the athlete from Assam. The former Indian opener, however, deleted the tweet later. Reiterating the fact once again, Hima Das has not won gold medal at CWG 2022 as she hasn't participated yet in the competition.

Fact check

Claim : Hima Das wins Gold medal at CWG 2022 Conclusion : The video being shared is from 2018, Hima Das is yet to participate at the CWG 2022. Full of Trash Clean

