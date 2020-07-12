Indian sprinter Hima Das scripted history on this day (July 12) in 2018 as she became the first Indian to win a gold medal in at international level. The Assam-born athlete achieved the feat by winning the 400m race at the Under-20 IAAF World Championships in 2018. As Hima’s historic feat completed two years, she went down memory lane and shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Hailed as the ‘Ding Express,’ Hima called the winning moment ‘unbelievable’ and said that she’ll never be able to forget the day. The talismanic sprinter also thanked his coaches, family and fans for supporting her constantly throughout the journey. A Look at the Hima Das’ Incredible Records and Achievements.

“Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when i became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship. Totally unbelievable moment it was. Again thanks to my coaches, @afiindia @Media_SAI my family, friends and fans for their support,” wrote Das on the micro-blogging website while sharing the video of her historic triumph at the event. Have a look. Sachin Tendulkar Is My Role Model, Says Hima Das.

— Hima (@HimaDas8) July 12, 2020

Hima was quite dominant throughout the race as she covered the distance of 400 meter in just 51. 46 seconds. The star sprinter didn’t look back after that as she showcased her blitzes in many prominent competitions and become a household name among the sports fans.

After proving her mettle at the Under-20 IAAF World Championships, Hima extended her sensational run in 2018 Asian Games where she won two gold and one silver medal. The young sprinter didn’t look back after that and added many more feathers to her hat. In fact, in 2019, Das won five gold medals in the span of just 19 days.

