The Commonwealth Games 2022 are only three days away to be finished as the event has reached its Day 8 today, August 5. India have so far faired well in the ongoing Birmingham CWG as they have secured 20 medals so far and sit seventh on the medal table. On Day 7, two historic medals were added to the country's medal tally as Sudhir won gold in Para Powerlifting event and Murali Sreeshankar clinched India's first-ever Long Jump silver medal at CWG. Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams qualified for the semifinals. Check updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally Here

On Day 8, all eyes will be on Hima Das, the sprinter who will be competing in the Women's 200m semifinals later in the day. Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula and many more TT stars will also be in action. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will play today for a quarterfinal berth in the Badminton Singles events. Stars like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Mohit Grewal will be fighting in the wrestling events.