India would hope to continue from where they left off against Malaysia when they take on reigning champions South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Monday, August 7. The hosts have played three matches so far and won two out of them, both being convincing victories. The other result was a draw against Japan. With seven points, Harmanpreet Singh’s team sits at the top of the standings. South Korea on the other hand, have drawn two matches out of a total of three played and have not been at their best. After beating Japan in their opening match, they had drawn against Pakistan and China. India and South Korea are the two teams who are yet to face a defeat in the tournament and this contest thus makes for an interesting watch. Harmanpreet Singh Completes 150 International Goals, Achieves Feat During India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Clash.

Interestingly, the last four encounters between these two teams have finished in draws, with the latest of them being at the Asia Cup last year with the contest finishing 4-4. The momentum will be with India after their massive 5-0 win over Malaysia a day ago. South Korea will have their task cut out against the rampant Indian team and a win would give them a world of confidence as the latter stages of the tournament approaches.

When to watch India vs South Korea Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match Here

India will clash with South Korea in their fourth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Monday, August 7. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Hockey India Congratulates Amit Rohidas on Completing 150 International Appearances.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Clash. The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and Japan will be telecasted live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the Hockey match on the FanCode app and website. India are favourites to clinch a win in this contest.

