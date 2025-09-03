India vs Korea, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India men's national Hockey team will be back in action in first match of the men's Asia Cup Hockey Super 4's against Korea. India are unbeaten so far in the competition as they have won against China, Japan and Kazakhstan in the group stages. Although against China and Japan, India had to work hard, the win against Kazakhstan came pretty easy with India securing a massive 15-0 victory. India and China are the two teams who have qualified from Pool A in the Super 4's, while Korea and Malaysia are the two teams who qualified from Pool B. India will play Korea in the first match and will look to start off with a win. Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hat-Trick Hero Abhishek Nain Eyes To Continue His Momentum After Splendid Performance Against Kazakhstan.

Indian men's national Hockey team has been the best side of Asia in the recent past. They won back-to-back Olympic medals, won gold in Asian Games and also won the Asian Champions Trophy last year. They are a massive favourites to win the Asia Cup. Despite that, coach Craig Fulton will have some area of concerns with his teams. What has been a Achilles heel for a long time for India is the presence of another drag flicker besides Harmanpreet Singh and the goa output except for penalty corners. This Asia Cup, so far has not been hopeful on both fronts. With the Hockey World Cup nearing, Fulton will have to find a solution soon.

India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Korea, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, September 3 Time 7:30 PM Venue Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Men's National Hockey Team will clash with Korea in their first Super 4's match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The India vs Korea match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

