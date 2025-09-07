India vs Korea, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national hockey team will battle against the defending champions South Korea national hockey team in the Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final on September 7. The defending champions will look to grab another trophy, but the hosts are ready to spoil the mood of South Korea in the final. After defeating the China national hockey team with a massive margin of 7-0, India made their way to the finals. South Korea, on the other hand, defeated Malaysia in the Super 4s to grab the final spot. India National Hockey Team Storms Into Final of Asia Cup 2025; Harmanpreet and Co Secure Dominant 7-0 Win Over China in Super 4's Match.

India and South Korea have faced each other in 22 matches until now. India has a strong record against the defending Asia Cup champions with 10 victories while losing just two. Ten matches between the two teams have ended in a draw. Korea's last win against India was in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in 2021 via a shootout.

India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Korea, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Date Sunday, September 7 Time 7:30 PM Venue Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national hockey team will battle against the Korea national hockey team in the grand finale of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 7. The India vs Korea championship match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Only Virat Kohli Would Last…’ Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton Feels Only 36-Year-Old Among Indian Cricketers Could Match India Hockey Team’s Fitness.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch the India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

