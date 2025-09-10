India vs South Korea, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India Women's National Hockey Team will lock horns against the South Korea Women's National Hockey Team in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's match. India heads into the contest having topped Pool B with two wins and one draw, finishing in one-number spot ahead of Japan. South Korea, on the other hand, ended in second position in Pool A with two wins and one loss. Unbeaten Indian Women’s Hockey Team Gears Up for Super 4 Challenge at Women’s Asia Cup 2025.

In the Super 4s stage, India will go up against China, Japan, and South Korea once each, after which the top sides in the pool will qualify for the tournament final, which will be played on September 14. The winner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will earn automatic qualification in the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup, while teams finishing from second to fifth will play Qualifiers.

India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs South Korea, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, September 10 Time 2:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Huangzhou Live Streaming, Telecast Details Watch.Hockey (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Hockey Team is set to lock horns with the South Korea Women's National Hockey Team in their Super 4's match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. The India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Huangzhou and it starts at 2:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in China.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs KOR Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't find the India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For IND vs KOR Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Watch.Hockey is the official streaming partner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans in India will hence be able to watch India vs South Korea live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey platform, but not without a subscription fee.

