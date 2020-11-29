Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will step back in the ring once again as the two boxing greats face each other in an eight-round bout on November 29, 2020 (Sunday morning) according to IST. The much-anticipated clash will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. ‘Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing match in India can scroll down below for more details. Mike Tyson Fight: Boxing Odds, Rules, Prize Money, Match Timing and Live Streaming Online Details of Former Heavyweight World Champion’s Mouth-Watering Bout Against Roy Jones Jr.

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson will be stepping in the boxing ring for the first time since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. Roy Jones Jr, last appeared inside the ring in 2018 beating Scott Sigmon in the WBY Cruiserweight Championship. Tyson is the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history and also held the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles while his opponent is a four-division champion. The bout was initially scheduled on September 12 but was postponed.

What is the Timing of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Boxing Match in India? (Date, Time in IST & Venue)

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr face each other in an eight-round exhibition boxing bout on November 29, 2020 (Sunday morning). The match will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. and is scheduled to start at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Boxing Match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing match in India as there are no broadcasters available for the bout in the country. But fans need not be disappointed as they can still catch the clash live online.

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Boxing Match Live Streaming Online in India?

Boxing faithful in India can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing match live on BookMyShow. Fans will need to purchase tickets for the clash from the portal and then BookMyShow will send a notification of the match link to live stream the bout. Fans must also keep an eye on the Twitter page of Triller, who are organising the boxing bout and are expected to live stream the match online. Tickets are available for purchase on BookMyShow.

