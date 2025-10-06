Is Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions going through a rough patch? When their films win critical acclaim, they often falter at the box office; when tailored for the masses, they get poor reviews and still underperform. Once considered among the biggest production houses in Indian cinema, Dharma has seen a lean phase since 2020 - and that’s without even factoring in KJo bringing in ‘outsider’ Adar Poonawalla with a 50% stake in the company. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Underperforms in Its Opening Weekend – Find Out How!

Its latest theatrical release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, not only received lukewarm reviews from critics but also struggled at the box office, losing out to the Kannada fantasy blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1.

While a deeper dive into Dharma’s box office record since 2020 warrants a story of its own, here we look at seven of the banner’s most disappointing films in the post-pandemic era. The list covers both theatrical and OTT releases from Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, presented in no particular order.

1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025)

A Still From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan, who previously delivered two fairly enjoyable Varun Dhawan-starrers - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania - saw his latest collaboration with the actor fall flat. Despite a few entertaining moments in the first half, the predictable plot, lack of chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and weak writing that failed to justify the stakes made SSKTK a major let-down. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good!

2. Sarzameen (2025)

A Still From Sarzameen

Directed by: Kayoze Irani

Heavily inspired by Shakti and Mission Kashmir, Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut bypassed theatres to head straight to OTT - a sign of trouble right from the start. While some cited the tense post-Pahalgam political backdrop as the reason, the real issue lay in the film itself. Disappointing performances, hollow emotions, and laughable twists turned what could have been gripping drama into a major misfire, despite starring heavyweights like Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. ‘Sarzameen’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Stab at Redemption Suffers From ‘Mission Kashmir’ Hangover.

3. Yodha (2024)

A Still From Yodha

Directed by: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha

Yodha is high on campiness and low-brow action but frequently crashes and burns under the weight of its lacklustre filmmaking and melodramatic nationalism. Sidharth Malhotra does get to flex his action-hero muscles amidst a flurry of punches and patriotism; however, not enough flexing can stop Yodha from skidding off the runway. Even a shock twist involving Disha Patani did little to add joviality to this thriller. Yodha Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra Flexes His Muscles in This Campy Thriller With Overdose of Nationalism.

4. Liger (2022)

A Still From Liger

Directed by: Puri Jagannadh

Dharma Productions ventured South with this bilingual sports-action drama meant to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. Despite its massive budget and even featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson in a hyped cameo, Liger turned out to be a cringe-worthy spectacle - marred by atrocious acting, a loud garish tone, and meme-worthy execution that quickly made it the butt of online jokes. As for that Mike Tyson cameo, the less said, the better. Liger Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film is Aafat Max Pro!

5. Nadaaniyan (2025)

A Still From Nadaaniyan

Directed by: Shauna Gautam

Though this list is not ranked, this romcom arguably takes the title of Dharma’s weakest post-2020 release. Designed as a launchpad for star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan, it instead nearly stalled his career with an unflattering debut (though he fared slightly better in Sarzameen). Khushi Kapoor struggled too, despite redeeming herself later in the Love Today remake, Loveyappa. Weak direction, a paper-thin plot that made nearly every character insufferable, and the underwhelming presence of veterans like Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj couldn’t save this dud. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom.

6. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

A Still From Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Directed by: Vivek Soni

This cross-cultural romance followed two Tamilians in an arranged marriage - except they were portrayed by North Indian actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, and it showed. Relying on tired clichés and lacking narrative depth, the film had little to remember. Soni’s next venture, Aap Jaisa Koi, repeated similar mistakes, though the pairing of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh at least offered better chemistry. Meenakshi Sundareshwar Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani’s Cute Romance Struggles Against Annoying Tamil Cliches and Dumb Plot Conflicts!

7. Bad Newwz

A Still From Bad Newwz

Directed by: Anand Tiwari

Despite the viral success of the song "Tauba Tauba" and the sizzling chemistry between Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal, Bad Newwz was bad news for fans hoping for a fun romcom. The love triangle fell flat, melodrama felt forced, and even Triptii’s boldness on display couldn’t elevate this lacklustre entertainer.

