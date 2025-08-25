The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Sunday (August 24) on JioCinema, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning as the host for the show’s 16th season. The upcoming season comes with a unique theme, “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar”, where the contestants themselves hold the majority of powers to manage the game, including evictions. Among the 16 confirmed contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house is stand-up comedian Pranit More. As the show kicks off, old videos of Pranit joking about Salman Khan during his stand-up performances have resurfaced online. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestants Pranit More Jokes About Salman Khan in Old Videos

IIn a post shared by TellyChakkar on Instagram, stand-up comedian Pranit More, who just entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, could be seen joking about Salman Khan’s driving and farmhouse. In one of the clips, More can be heard saying, “Ki humne Salman ko paise khilaye. Salman paise khata hi nahi hai, wo logon ke career khata hai.” (They say they gave money to Salman. But Salman doesn’t take money, he eats up people’s careers.)

Pranit More Officially Enters ‘Bigg Boss 19’

In another clip shared in the post, Pranit could be heard saying, “Rohit Shetty ne usko bataya, ‘Dekho, movie mein gaadi chalane milegi, aur kaise bhi chala sakte ho.’ Salman bola, ‘Kidhar sign karne ka hai?’” This was a dig at the Sikandar actor’s 2002 hit-and-run case.

The Twist!

What was surprising was Pranit's behaviour on Bigg Boss 19 after he came face-to-face with Salman Khan. Hinting at the stand-up comedian's past jokes about him, Salman asked whether he would crack a joke on him now. The comedian responded, "Aapka mazak udaunga to main ud jaunga." He further expressed that his father is a huge fan of the actor.

Old Stand-Up Videos of Pranit More Mocking Salman Khan Resurface

Who is Pranit More?

Pranit More is a stand-up comedian based in Maharashtra. Before entering the world of entertainment, Pranit worked as an RJ. During his post-graduation years, he participated in a popular comedy competition and won it. The victory convinced him to pursue a career in comedy. Videos from his solo shows have gone viral on the internet, garnering a huge fanbase.

However, in 2025, he was involved in a controversy. During his Solapur show, a group of men, allegedly angered by a joke about debutant actor Veer Pahariya (Sky Force) and the grandson of former politician Sushilkumar Shinde, physically attacked him, leaving him injured. After Pranit spoke about the incident, the stand-up comedy community, including Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra, came forward in his support. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Who Is Baseer Ali? Meet Actor-Model and ‘Splitsvilla 10’ Winner Ready To Shake Things Up on Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show.

The list of contestants in this years Bigg Boss include names like Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Neha Chudasam, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More.

