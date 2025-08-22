Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is coming sooner than you can imagine. The upcoming season of the popular reality show is set for a grand premiere on Sunday, August 24. Excitement levels are at the peak as several celebrities are rumoured to participate this year. The show will run for five months, with Salman Khan reportedly taking charge of the first three months. Bigg Boss 19 titled "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" will revolve around the power dynamics among contestants. Amid the buzz, viral videos on social media show a prominent politician’s car arriving at the Bigg Boss sets, sparking speculation about a real-life politician joining the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Boxing Great Mike Tyson To Be Seen in Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show as a Guest? Here’s What We Know.

A Big Politician To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House?

As Bigg Boss 19 is just two days away from its premiere, social media is buzzing with excitement about the reality show. Videos shared by popular Bigg Boss pages and paparazzi handles on Instagram claim that a big politician might enter the upcoming season. One such video shows a white Ambassador with a red beacon on top arriving at the Bigg Boss 19 sets, accompanied by tight security.

The post was captioned, "A big politician entering the house or a big Bollywood celeb?" However, just because an Ambassador car or a Toyota Fortuner was spotted arriving at the sets, we cannot confirm that a politician would be a part of Bigg Boss 19. This can only be confirmed during the premiere.

Viral Video Teases Politician’s Participation in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestant List

According to reports, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will have 15 contestants with three to four wild card entries later. Popular celebrities like Gaurav Khanna, Munmun Dutta, Baseer Ali, Siwet Tomar, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur are rumoured to be a part of theSalman Khan-hosted show. However, there are no confirmations regarding the final contestant list.

Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Twist

When Bigg Boss 19 was officially announced, host Salman Khan spoke about the new twist in the upcoming season through a statement. He said, "I have been part of Bigg Boss for a very long time and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur is baar, it is gharwalon ki sarkaar. And when too many people try to pull the strings, its bound to get messy. Thats when the cracks show and he house turns into a warzone. After all these years. I can honestly say Im just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: After Mike Tyson, WWE Legend The Undertaker Approached for Salman Khan’s Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

How To Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is set to make a grand premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Fan can stream the episode on JioHotstar at 9 pm. If you are unable to catch the digital premiere, you can watch the telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

