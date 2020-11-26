It’s gonna be a Super Saturday for the all the fans of boxing as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are all set to lock horns with each other on November 28, 2020, at 7.30 am IST. The STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California is all set to witness the two boxing stalwarts coming across each other and fighting their hearts out for an exhibition match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and the rules of the mouth-watering clash. Tyson will step back into the boxing ring after one and a half-decade and battle it out against Roy Jones Jr who was seen in the ring in 2018.

Rules:

There will be a couple of rounds each comprising eight minutes. Also during the match, either of the players will not be donning a protective headgear. Instead of this. they will be wearing gloves which are of 12 ounces instead of 10. The other distinctive feature of the match is that there will be no knockouts, which means if either of the players gets injured the fight will be stopped. The play will be given enough time to get back to his feet.

Scoring System

Many celebrity judges including Vinny Pazienza, Chad Dawson and Hall of Famer Christy Martin will be catching up on the proceedings of the game and instead of scores will pick one winner for each of them.

Prize Money:

The winner will get a reported sum of around £7.5million. The prize money will be based on the number of ticket sales that happen around the globe.

Live streaming details in India

The fans in India can get their tickets online fro BookMyShow. The ticketing platform will send you a notification with the link of the event.

Boxing odds

As per a few websites, Mike Tyson stands on -230 and Roy Jones Jr is on +165.

The fans are excited about the event as the two boxing stalwarts will take on each other in a mouth-watering tie. Tyson had earlier said that since this is an exhibition match no one will gets richer.

