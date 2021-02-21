Real Madrid will look to extend their three-match winning streak when they play Real Valladolid in their next La Liga match. Real Madrid are placed second in the league points table and can cut down the points gap with leaders Atletico to three points with a win against relegation-battling Valladolid. Atletico’s loss to Levante presents Zinedine Zidane’s side with another opportunity to make ground on their city rivals. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online of Valladolid vs Real Madrid match should scroll down for all details. VLD vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Valladolid vs Real Madrid Football Match.

Valladolid were beaten 1-0 when both these sides clashed in the reverse league fixture in Madrid earlier in the season. That victory was the 10th time Real have won against their Saturday opponents in 12 league meetings. Valladolid have also not beaten Real Madrid in La Liga in the last 12 years and now face the league champions on the back of six connective winless matches. Their last win in La Liga was against Getafe on January 2 and since then Sergio Soriano’s side have gone six matches without a win.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Valladolid vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The game will be held on February 21 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

