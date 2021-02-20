Real Madrid will look to extend its three-match winning streak in La Liga when they face a relegation-battling Valladolid in their next league match. Valladolid vs Real Madrid match in La Liga will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on February 20 (Saturday). Madrid are currently second in the La Liga points table with 49 points after 23 matches and can cut down the gap with leaders Atletico Madrid to six points with a victory. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and prediction to pick the best playing XI for the VLD vs RM match should scroll down for all details. Karim Benzema Adds to Real Madrid's Injury Woes, Set To Miss Several Weeks Of Action.

Valladolid are winless in their last six matches in all competitions of which they have lost three. They are also winless against Real Madrid for the last 12 years and had lost the reverse fixture 1-0. Real Madrid will be without Marcelo, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes while Dani Carvajal has been ruled out after another injury. Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Thibaut Courtois (RM) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferland Mendy (RM), Joaquin Fernandez (VLD) and Raphael Varane (RM) will be the defenders.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Roque Mesa (VLD), Oscar Plano (VLD), Toni Villa (VLD) and Toni Kroos (RM) should be selected as the midfielders.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Shon Weissman (VLD) and Vinicius Junior (RM) will be the forwards for this team.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Ferland Mendy (RM), Joaquin Fernandez (VLD) and Raphael Varane (RM), Roque Mesa (VLD), Oscar Plano (VLD), Toni Villa (VLD) and Toni Kroos (RM), Karim Benzema (RM), Shon Weissman (VLD) and Vinicius Junior (RM).

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be selected as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Shon Weissman (VLD) can be made the vice-captain.

