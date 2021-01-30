Wrestling fans around the world will brace for one of the biggest events of the wrestling event – The Royal Rumble! The WWE Royal Rumble will be held at the Thunderdome in Tropicana Field, Tampa on January 31. The event will be headlined by the 30-man battle royal and will also have bouts for the WWE title, Universal title and the Women’s Tag Team title matches. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Royal Rumble 2021 event should scroll down for details. WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Date and Time in India: Venue, Live Streaming Online and Other Details of the Gala Wrestling Event in IST.

The winner of the Battle Royal will be a challenger at Wrestlemania and will fight for the WWE title at Wrestlemania. Battle Royal 2021 will have some of the biggest names including the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Sheamus and Randy Orton. Drew Mclntyre emerged victorious in the men’s Battle Royal last year while Charlotte Flair won the women’s division.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Date & Venue Details

Royal Rumble 2021 event will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 31 (Sunday). In India, the event will be held on February 1 (Monday). The main event is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

In India, fans can watch the Royal Rumble event on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels on television. Fans can also catch the live streaming on SonyLiv app or on the Sonyliv.com website. WWE Network will also live stream the event worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).