WWE witnessed some major developments on its October 20 episode of Monday Night Raw. The build-up towards WWE's next major show, Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, has been fantastic and one match has already been made official on the card. CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship after WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce had to strip the title from Seth Rollins because of an injury to the latter. Paul Heyman also explained the reason behind Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacking Seth Rollins. CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event After Seth Rollins Stripped of Title Due to Injury.

Plus, we have new champions in the WWE as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee captured the WWE World Tag Team Championships, beating the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Becky Lynch managed to get past Maxxine Dupri via Disqualification to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship while Dominik Mysterio cheated to beat Rusev and retain the men's title.

WWE Monday Night Raw October 31 Video Highlights

Seth Rollins Stripped of WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins was stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that the Visionary had an injury and underwent surgery. He blamed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for putting Seth Rollins on the shelf and announced a Battle Royal, the winner of which would meet CM Punk, who had earlier earned a title shot, for the World Heavyweight Championship. Paul Heyman also explained and justified why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins and that the latter was not the right person to lead the Vision. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

Seth Rollins Stripped of WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Paul Heyman Explains Attack on Seth Rollins

CM Punk vs Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk is set to battle Jey Uso with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Jey Uso earned the right to challenge for the title after he won the Battle Royal, which was nothing but dramatic. One of the interesting moments of the Battle Royal saw AJ Styles eliminate Dominik Mysterio, but with the referee distracted, he made it back to the ring to continue the match. Jimmy Uso, who had been saving Jey Uso throughout the match, got eliminated by his own brother when he and LA Knight were involved in a bit of a tangle. Jey Uso won the Battle Royal after he threw out Dominik Mysterio. Why John Cena vs AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Was an Absolute Classic.

Jey Uso Wins Battle Royal

AJ Styles, Dragon Lee Become New WWE World Tag Team Champions

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won their first gold in the WWE together after beating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to become the new WWE World Tag Team Champions. It was another very fascinating match, which saw all four superstars pull off some incredible moves. AJ Styles and Finn Balor had a go at each other and both teams put on an incredible show. The closing moments of this match saw Finn Balor trying to hit AJ Styles with the Styles Clash, but he failed. AJ Styles then showed him how it is done, nailing the Styles Clash and pinning him to win the match. Fact Check: Is John Cena's Viral Picture With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Real or Fake? Here's the Truth.

AJ Styles, Dragon Lee Become New WWE World Tag Team Champions

Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio Retain Intercontinental Titles

Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch, the men's and women's Intercontinental Champions, retained their titles, both with the use of unfair means. Becky Lynch got a DQ (disqualification) win over Maxxine Dupri by hitting her with the title after the two had a good match. Maxxine Dupri, for a period in the match, was in control and looked to be on the verge of winning her first singles title, but Becky Lynch eventually managed to walk out with the gold. Becky Lynch attempted to run away with the title and eventually struck Maxxine Dupri, leading to a disqualification. She then launched an attack on the Alpha Academy member.

Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri Result Video Highlights

Dominik Mysterio also cheated to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute had the upper hand over the Intercontinental Champion and the latter tried to escape at one point in the match, only to be stopped by Penta. Dominik Mysterio, however, had managed to sneak the timekeeper's hammer into his boots, which Rusev later discovered. And as the referee was putting away the weapon, Dominik Mysterio gave a low blow to Rusev before hitting the 619 and Frog Splash combination to win the match.

Dominik Mysterio vs Rusev Result Video Highlights

Other Results and Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

Becky Lynch had an intense confrontation with Paul Heyman backstage a week after husband was betrayed by the Oracle, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. She said that her Seth Rollins would kill every wrestler who is attached to Paul Heyman. Plus, Jey Uso tried to explain himself to Jimmy backstage and although it was a tense showdown, both brothers agreed that they are on the same page. However, with Jey Uso eliminating brother Jimmy from the Battle Royal, the dynamic between the two is bound to change.

