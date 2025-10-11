Sensational. Jaw-dropping. Awesome. A more fitting word- Phenomenal. This was the final chapter of the John Cena vs AJ Styles rivalry in the WWE and well, nothing would have been more fitting. Adjectives fall short in describing how good the John Cena vs AJ Styles match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 was. The Phenomenal One had promised fans earlier that he and John Cena would leave absolutely everything out there in the ring in their showdown at Crown Jewel 2025. And so they did. And in return, they earned the adulation and respect of not those at the RAC Arena in Perth but thousands watching WWE Crown Jewel 2025 online on Netflix and ESPN. Honestly, one could not have asked for more from the two! John Cena Defeats AJ Styles In WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Cenation Leader Secures 100th PLE Victory and Becomes Second After Undertaker to Reach Three Figures.

John Cena and AJ Styles showed why the match had so much hype despite there being no promo between the two and why this rivalry would be right up there in the highest echelon of not just WWE, but professional wrestling as a whole.

The John Cena vs AJ Styles match had everything. Jaw-dropping manoeuvres, sensational moves and counters, insane kick-outs, tributes to present and past WWE greats and most importantly of a show of sheer class between two absolute legends of the sport they call professional wrestling. The John Cena vs AJ Styles match was also an example of why it is so important to listen to fans and that their decision always delivers! This match would easily go down as the best, not just of John Cena's retirement tour but the year as a whole. And here's why it was an absolute classic. WWE Superstar AJ Styles Confirms Retirement Rumours; Former TNA Champion To Bid In-Ring Career Adieu in 2026 (Watch Video).

John Cena vs AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Highlights

Show of Class

John Cena and AJ Styles were doing a last dance and boy, did they make sure to show enough respect to each other. The Last Real Champion had his special introduction, like he has on this retirement tour of his, but this time, he made sure to honour AJ Styles as well. John Cena brought out a note from his pocket and handed it to the ring announcer, Alicia Taylor. And she read out the note that paid a tribute to AJ Styles, stating, "The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The ace and total boss of the Bullet Club. The Face that Runs the Place." This classy gesture by John Cena left AJ Styles spellbound as well. It is all the more significant as AJ Styles earlier announced that he will retire from wrestling in 2026. After the match, John Cena and AJ Styles hugged and raised each other's arms, a show of class that won hearts all over. Roman Reigns Brings Out a Cricket Bat and A Rugby Ball During WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Hits Bronson Reed With Willow During Australian Street Fight Match (Watch Video).

John Cena Brings Out Special Introduction for AJ Styles

John Cena Hugs AJ Styles After WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match

Tributes to Wrestling Greats

The John Cena vs AJ Styles match had tributes for wrestling greats all over. Another reason why this was an absolute classic. Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, The Miz and the late Bray Wyatt, everyone found a place in this epic showdown. John Cena, like he did in his impromptu US title match against Sami Zayn in his last-ever appearance at WWE SmackDown in Chicago on September 5, pulled out wrestling moves of his past rivals as a tribute to them and tonight in Perth was no different. Commentators Go Crazy As Roman Reigns Brings Out Cricket Bat to Hit Bronson Reed During WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Compare Star Wrestler With 'Ricky Ponting' and 'Steve Smith' With 'Ashes' Coming Up (Watch Video).

John Cena Locks AJ Styles in Chris Jericho's Walls of Jericho

AJ Styles was no less as he hit John Cena with the Sweet Chin Music, a move that was the finisher of the legendary Shawn Michaels. The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver fittingly was the exclamation point as John Cena hit it and then instantly followed it up with his trademark AA to pick up the win.

John Cena hit AJ Styles with The Miz's Skull Crushing Finale, Rusev's Accolade, Randy Orton's DDT off the rope and his RKO and the late Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail, a move that saw fans at the RAC Arena bring out the flashlights in their phones (read fireflies) and pay homage to the former WWE Champion and leader of the Wyatt family.

John Cena Honours Bray Wyatt With Sister Abigail

AJ Styles Hits Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music on John Cena

'Vintage Orton' by John Cena

John Cena Hits AJ Styles With Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver

Mr WWE and Mr TNA Making Magic on their Way Out

John Cena and AJ Styles are both on their way out, with the duo set to bring an end to their respective legendary careers. John Cena has just four more dates left in his retirement tour, while AJ Styles will hang up his boots in 2026, as he recently announced. And they made absolute magic inside the ring in their last-ever match against each other. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

This was the first John Cena vs AJ Styles match since 2018. John Cena and AJ Styles did not compete against each other in these past seven years, but the match didn't feel like that at all. John Cena and AJ Styles have always had pretty good chemistry inside the ring and it was on show once again in Perth. There wasn't even one poor spot in the match that kept everyone on their feet, wondering what would happen next. Kick out after kick out, neither John Cena nor AJ Styles seemed to be giving up at all and it was just sensational to see two generational talents giving their absolute best to gain the win.

Well, eventually they both won and made magic on the mat. John Cena vs AJ Styles, a phenomenal rivalry, a historic chapter came to an end tonight in Perth. It was a love letter from two greats to all wrestling fans across the globe. Thank you, legends.

