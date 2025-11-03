The upcoming episode of the WWE Monday Night Raw show is set to be aired from the Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on November 3. And it has the ingredients of becoming a blockbuster show, as it is the fallout from what transpired at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. WWE Raw now has a new world champion and he is none other than the 'Best in the World' CM Punk, who defeated Jey Uso to claim the vacant championship. WWE Monday Night Raw on November 3 is also set to witness AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their WWE World Tag Team titles against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as part of their rematch. John Cena Retirement: WWE Legend Announces 16-Man 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' To Determine His Opponent in Last Match (Watch Video).

The women's tag team division is set to witness two matches which promise to be memorable. WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will team up with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day. Also, the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria would face the Kabuki Warriors. As of now, the next scheduled WWE PLE (Premium Live Event) is on November 29 and it is Survivor Series War Games in San Diego. Whatever happens on Raw on November 3 might just lead to feuds which we might see at the PLE towards the end of the month.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on What to Expect on Raw on November 3

🚨HUGE #WWERaw TOMORROW NIGHT🚨 🏆 New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk! 🏆 World Tag Team Title Rematch! 🔥 Raquel & Roxanne vs. Vaquer & Bella! …and more! 📺 MONDAY 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/NqY5y0cBSV — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2025

New WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to Make Appearance

'CM Punk, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion' has a nice ring to it, isn't it? The 'Best in the World' proved why he is worthy of being a world champion when he defeated Jey Uso in a fascinating match to clinch the gold. This was his seventh world championship and CM Punk would be more than keen to extend this run as champion. Well, now that he is the champion, CM Punk must also look out for potential opponents he might face in the future. There are several candidates, the likes of which include LA Knight, Bron Breakker and Jey Uso, among others and fans might just get a hint of who is next in line for CM Punk. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: CM Punk Crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Exciting Highlights.

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day for WWE World Tag Team Titles

After losing the WWE World Tag Team titles earlier, the team of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will look to reclaim the gold when they take on champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee with the tag titles on the line. There has not been much about his feud and fans will expect all four superstars to put up a memorable show. At the end, the possibility of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dropping the WWE World Tag Team titles cannot be counted out. But they are expected to have a longer reign before eventually losing the gold.

Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

This has been on the cards for some time now. Over the past two weeks, Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella have come to the aid of one another against the Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez and that has somewhat built the foundation for this match. Fans can expect WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella to defeat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

Penta vs El Grande Americano

Penta vs El Grande Americano is among the matches to look forward to, on the November 3 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. El Grande Americano has had run-ins with Penta, especially after they assisted Dominik Mysterio to defend the Intercontinental Champion. Both superstars are capable of pulling off some sensational moves inside the ring and in the end, it can be expected that El Grande Americano would be assisted by his other versions in picking up the win.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Kabuki Warriors

This match has been set up after what transpired last week. Last week, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were in a women's tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss last week and the Kabuki Warriors marched out to take out the two. However, the two who attacked Lyra Valkyria retreated after Bayley walked into the ring. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley would look to take on the Kabuki Warriors in a bid to exact some revenge from last week and one can expect that the former would pick up the win. Even a disqualification with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss getting involved cannot be counted out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).