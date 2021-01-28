Wrestling fans must brace themselves for one of the most popular events of the season, the WWE Royal Rumble which is set to take place on January 31 at the Thunderdome, Tropicana Field in Tampa. As always, the event will be headlined for the 30-men battle royal in the ring. The winner aka the last man standing will have a special opportunity at WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble 2021 line-up will feature some of the biggest names of the game including, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Sheamus and Randy Orton. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the date and time details of WWE Royal Rumble as per IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Drew McIntyre Wins Rumble Match; Edge Surprise Fans By His Return.

Apart from the Rumble matches in the men's and women's division, the gala event will see tussle for several other titles. The WWE title, Universal title and Women's Tag Team title matches have already been announced for the event whereas the mid-card title fights could also feature during the kickoff show. Speaking of the defending champions, Charlotte Flair won Royal Rumble's women division in 2020 while Drew McIntyre emerged victorious in the men's division. As the upcoming event takes a countdown, let's look at the timing and other details.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Date & Venue Details

The gala wrestling event will take place on Sunday (January 31) at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Due to time difference, the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 will take place on Monday (February 1) morning in India.

What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2021 start?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the main show starts at 5:30 AM Monday (February 1). The kick-off, however, starts an hour earlier than the main show.

Where and how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

In India, you can watch Royal Rumble 2021 live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels. Fans in India can also stream the event live on Sony LIV and the WWE Network.

Match Card (As it stands)

Last Man Standing Match for Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle

