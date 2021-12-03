Defending champions India will be looking to make it to the successive finals of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup when they take on six-time champions Germany in the semifinal of the 2021 edition of the tournament. India defeated Belgium 1-0 to move into the semis while Germany, on the other hand, won the penalty shootout 3-1 after the 2-2 draw against Spain. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs Germany FIH Junior WC 2021 hockey match live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2021: India Beat Belgium 1-0 to Enter Semifinals.

In the pool stage of the 2021 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup India, who were in Pool B, won two out three matches while Germany, who were in Pool D, finished unbeaten with three wins from as many games. Germany do start as favourites to win this clash but India can turn the tide in their favour.

India vs Germany Hockey Match, Time and Schedule:

The IND vs GER, 2021 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup semi-final match is scheduled to take place on December 03, Friday at 07:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India vs Germany Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of 2021 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in India. IND vs GER match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Sadly, the IND vs GER hockey match won’t available in Hindi commentary.

India vs Germany Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch IND vs GER hockey match with the live streaming option available on Star Sports’ official online video platform Hotstar. The hockey match will be available on Hotstar website and its mobile application.

