India vs Malaysia, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Indian men's national hockey team will be back in action in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4's when they will take on Malaysia in their next encounter. India are not in a good spot in the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2025. Unlike 2024, where even a young squad fielded by India imposed themselves dominantly in the Asian Champions Trophy, India have looked vulnerable against every opposition baring Kazakhstan. Against China, Japan and Korea they have conceded two or more goals. On the first two occasions, they managed to score a goal more but Korea have pushed them to the corner and it was last quarter goal that earned them a crucial point. Malaysia will pose a tougher test. India National Hockey Team Secures 2-2 Draw Against Korea in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4's; Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh Score to Save Harmanpreet Singh and Co From Shock Defeat.

India have struggled so far in the combination in terms of creating goals and defending penalty corners. Most teams know India's weakness of not having multiple first rushers and so they are now using penalty corner variations to avoid the side where Amit Rohidas stands. The strategy has yielded results as well. In terms of goal creation too, some individual brilliances and Harmanpreet Singh from penalty corners have been the sole source of goals for them. Teams have utlised the spaces well and kept the ball against India and hit them on the break. Craig Fulton is under pressure and he will have to find a solution soon.

India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Malaysia, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Thursday, September 4 Time 7:30 PM Venue Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Men's National Hockey Team will clash with Malaysia in their second Super 4's match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The India vs Malaysia match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).