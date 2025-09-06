India vs China, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national hockey team will face the China national hockey team in a crucial Super 4 match in the ongoing Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. In their previous meeting, India secured a narrow victory over China with a score of 4-3, and the hosts will look to replicate that success to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the final of the ongoing showpiece tournament. Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Clinical India Men’s Hockey Team Beats Malaysia 4–1 in Super 4s (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

If India secures a victory over China, it will book a place in the final, as no other team can accumulate seven points. A draw against China will also strengthen their chance, as only Malaysia or South Korea could surpass India. However, a defeat here will make things tough for India, as the outcome of the Malaysia vs South Korea match will decide the fate of India. Meanwhile, readers can scroll down for the match details of the India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 clash.

India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs China, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Saturday, September 6 Time 7:30 PM Venue Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Men's National Hockey Team will clash with China in a Super 4's match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 6. The India vs China Hockey match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the India vs Korea Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

