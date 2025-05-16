Is Arshad Nadeem competing at the Doha Diamond League 2025? The season-opening event in Qatar will see world-class athletes come together to battle it out across several disciplines and stake their claim for the top prize on offer. The men's javelin throw event has a pretty stacked line-up with two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Jakub Vadlejch, Anderson Peters and Julian Weber among those set to be in action. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be competing at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men’s Javelin Throw Event Coverage in IST.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics last year. He had come up with a massive throw of 92.97m to clinch what was Pakistan's first medal in track-and-field athletics at the Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra had won the silver with an effort of 89.45 metres while Grenada's Anderson Peters had bagged bronze, hurling the javelin for a distance of 88.54 metres.

Is Arshad Nadeem Playing in Doha Diamond League 2025?

As mentioned before, the line-up for the men's javelin throw event is pretty stacked with those among the best in the world in action. However, Arshad Nadeem is not playing in this event. The reigning Olympic champion's name is missing from the list of athletes set to take part in the men's javelin throw event. As per reports, Arshad Nadeem would be missing the Doha Diamond League as he is currently training for the Asian Athletics Championship, which is slated to be held from May 27 to May 31 in South Korea. Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on His Relationship With Arshad Nadeem After India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘It Won’t Be Like Before’ (Watch Video).

Men's Javelin Throw Event Line-Up at Doha Diamond League 2025

Men's javelin throw line-up at Doha Diamond League 2025 (Photo credit: X @ArshadOlympian1)

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra had opened up on his relationship with Arshad Nadeem. The two athletes have shown a lot of mutual respect and admiration for each other in the past. After being asked about his bond with reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra , had shared that the two were never really close friends and that things would not be the same after the recent India-Pakistan tensions. Also, he reiterated that he would reciprocate the respect someone showed towards him.

