Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, will be back in action on the field as the Indian Javelin thrower participates in the Doha Diamond League 2025 on May 16. This is the first Diamond League 2025 meet of the season and will take place in Doha, Qatar. Chopra will look to hit the elusive 90-metre mark this season, a mark that has evaded the Javelin thrower in his career. Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on His Relationship With Arshad Nadeem After India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘It Won’t Be Like Before’ (Watch Video).

With Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 getting canceled, the Indian will want to give his best at Doha, which will field strong participants in the event, including another Indian in Kishore Kumar Jena. This will also be the first outing of Chopra with his new coach Jan Zelezny, who is a three-time Olympic gold medallist following his partnership with Dr Klaus Bartonietz ended.

When and Where Will Neeraj Chopra's Event in Doha Diamond League 2025 be Held?

Neeraj Chopra's event at the Doha Diamond League 2025 will begin from 11:52 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 16. The event will be held at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Neeraj Chopra To Lead Four-Front Indian Challenge at Doha Diamond League 2025.

When and Where to Watch the Live Broadcast of Neeraj Chopra's Event in Doha Diamond League 2025?

Neeraj Chopra's event in the Doha Diamond League 2025 will be unavailable for viewing options on TV in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. For online viewing option of the Doha Diamond League 2025, read below.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Event in Doha Diamond League 2025?

Wanda Diamond League has the official streaming rights to the Doha Diamond League 2025. Neeraj Chopra's event at the Doha Diamond League 2025 can be live-streamed for viewing options on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook accounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).