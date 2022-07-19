The 2022 ISSF World Cup is underway at the Changwon province in South Korea, starting from July 9. This is the final edition of the ISSF World Cup and the ongoing event is the seventy leg of the tournament, which will determine the supremacy of the countries in the field of shooting. Shooters from different nations are competing in three categories- Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun. The global event was introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) in 1986 to create a synchronized system around the world in which international athletes would take take part to showcase their talent and skills. Since 1988, the federation introduced the final showdown where only the best shooters in the world cup would compete with each other for top honours. Meanwhile, the South Korea edition of 2022 Shooting World Cup is the leg before final summit. Shooting World Cup 2022: Mairaj Ahmad Khan Clinches Men's Skeet Gold Medal, Becomes First Indian to Achieve Feat

The 2022 World Cup has welcomed 38 nations in total in three categorical events. From India to Germany, from USA to Italy, nearly all champion and record-holding nations are here to clinch glory. Indian shooters are leading the way at the moment as they continue to hold the first position in the medal tally in the ongoing seventh leg of Shooting World Cup 2022 in South Korea. The Indians have clinched 14 medals so far with claiming 5 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals here. However, the total number of medals India have won in the 2022 World Cup is 26, in which 10 gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze exist. Germany claimed second spot with 19 medals in total followed by Italy who sit third in the table with 17 honours. The champion country of 2021 ISSF World Cup are in the fourth position, winning 26 medals so far.

ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 Medal Tally:

Country Number of Medals 1. India 26 Medals (10 gold, 12 silver, 4 bronze) 2. Germany 19 medals (9 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) 3. Italy 17 medals (7 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze) 4. United States of America (USA) 26 medals (5 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze) 5. Norway 16 medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze)

Indians are currently cruising in the South Korea edition of ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022. They have already clinched 14 medals in this leg, winning 5 gold medals and five silver already, with three more days to end. Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan are the latest Indians to win medals as the pair claimed bronze titles in the 25 rapid fire pistol mixed team event. Earlier, Mairaj Ahmed Khan won the top honours in the men's skeet event here and became the first Indian to claim the gold medal in this event of World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).