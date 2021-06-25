India had a poor start to the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia as they managed just one medal on the opening day. Saurabh Chaudhary finished fifth in the 10 m Air Piston (Men) event to secure a bronze and India's only medal so far. Bulgaria, Hungary, Iran and USA are the only countries with a gold medal in the tournament. Meanwhile, here is the medal tally and points table for the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia. 2021 ISSF World Cup Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Timings & Other Things You Want to Know About 12-Day WC in Croatia.

A total of 13 Indian athletes – seven women, six men – will take part at the 2021 ISSF World Cup edition in Croatia competing in singles as well as mixed events with the aim of topping the medal chart as well as using this competition as a base to build on their performances at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. India were the dominant force at the last World Championships with overall 30 medals and will be aiming for a similar display.

ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia Medal Tally

Sr No Gold Silver Bronze Total Bulgaria 1 1 Hungary 1 1 Iran 1 1 USA 1 1 Germany 1 1 Russia 1 1 Slovenia 1 1 Serbia 1 1 Croatia 1 1 India 1 1 Italy 1 1 Ukraine 1 1 Total 4 4 4 12

A total of 520 shooting athletes from 47 countries have assembled in Osijek for the world championship. The world’s top shooters including contingents from shooting heavyweights like Russia, Germany, France, Italy, along with hosts Croatia, will be aiming to get in some valuable game time ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

