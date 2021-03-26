India will look to increase its medal tally at the ISSF World Cup 2021 when they start day 7 of the event. India already lead the medal tally and has won almost four times more than the next best nation at the ongoing International Shooting World Cup in Delhi. Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant clinched India’s latest gold medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions mixed team event. India’s Chauhan Sunidhi and Tomar Aishwary Pratap Singh also claimed bronze in the same event. Meanwhile, take a look at the live streaming and live telecast online details of the ISSF World Cup 2021 event. ISSF World Cup 2021: Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant Clinch Gold Medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Event.

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish will be in action at the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final later in the day. Rajeshwari Kumari will compete in the women’s Trap event while Lakshay, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu will compete in the men’s trap event on March 26 (Friday). ISSF World Cup 2021 Medal Tally UPDATED: India Lead Medal Table, USA At Second, Check Full Medal Table and Country-Wise Standings.

Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

DD Network is set to provide a live telecast for the ISSF World Cup 2021 match. All events on Day 7 of the ISSF World Cup 2021 will be shown live on the DD Sports channel.

Can ISSF World Cup 2021 Be Live Streamed Online?

The official channel of Prasar Bharti Sports will be live streaming the event online. The events of the ISSF World Cup 2021 in Delhi will also be sown live on the official Facebook page of ISSF. Also, the live stream of the event is available on ISSF's Vimeo page. India will look to add more medals to their tally.

