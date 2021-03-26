Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswani Sawant Clinch Gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Event

India's Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput win gold medal in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event of shooting World Cup — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2021

