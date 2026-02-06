World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) arrives at the Spectrum Center on 6 February 2026, for the highly anticipated post-Royal Rumble edition of Friday Night SmackDown. With the Road to WrestleMania 42 officially underway, tonight’s episode focuses on the fallout from Riyadh, featuring the return of Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan and the escalating tension between Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Men's and Liv Morgan Claims Women's Rumble Matches, Drew McIntyre Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India

Following the global broadcast transition in early 2025, WWE programming has moved to a new streaming home in India. Fans can no longer access live weekly episodes via traditional cable networks like Sony Sports.

Live Streaming: Every episode of SmackDown is now streamed live exclusively on Netflix for Indian subscribers.

Timing: Due to the time zone difference, the show airs in India on 7 February at 6:30 AM IST. AJ Styles Retires: Former Two-Time Champions Takes Retirement After Lossing 'Career' Match To Gunther At WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

Royal Rumble Fallout and Key Segments

The primary focus of tonight’s broadcast is Liv Morgan, who secured her WrestleMania spot after a historic victory in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Morgan is scheduled to appear on the blue brand to address her future, with fans speculating whether she will challenge Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or pivot toward Jade Cargill.

On the men’s side, Drew McIntyre remains the man to beat after successfully defending his title against Sami Zayn. However, after McIntyre eliminated Cody Rhodes from the Rumble match, The American Nightmare is expected to confront the champion tonight, potentially setting up a major rivalry for the coming months.

