Live Streaming: Every episode of SmackDown is now streamed live exclusively on Netflix for Indian subscribers.

Timing: Due to the time zone difference, the show airs in India on 13 February at 6:30 AM IST.

Championship Double-Header

In the women’s division, Jade Cargill defends her WWE Women’s Championship against the powerhouse Jordynne Grace. Grace has enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting from NXT, and tonight marks her first opportunity to clinch gold on the main roster.

Simultaneously, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line as Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky face their most physical challenge to date in Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The champions are coming off a successful defence against Giulia and Kiana James, but the sheer size advantage of the challengers poses a significant threat to their reign.

Road to Elimination Chamber

Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber continue tonight with two star-studded Triple Threat encounters. On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn clash in a bout with heavy storyline implications involving Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The women’s qualifier features the returning Alexa Bliss taking on Giulia and Zelina Vega. With Randy Orton and Tiffany Stratton already having secured their spots in their respective Chamber matches, tonight’s winners will join them in the hunt for a WrestleMania title shot.