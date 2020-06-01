Jon Jones Relinquishes UFC Light Heavyweight Title After Dispute With President Dana White

Jon Jones (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

UFC fighter Jon Jones on Sunday (May 31, 2020) announced that he is vacating his light heavyweight championship after a public dispute with President Dana White. The 32-year-old has been stripped of his title on several occasions but this time the fighter himself made the choice. This decision from Jones comes after a week-long pay dispute as according to reports, he wanted a hefty sum of amount to fight Francis Ngannou off which Dana was not very keen. UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Announces Shock Retirement After Defending his Bantamweight Title Against Dominic Cruz.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title and the mixed-martial artist took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. ‘To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici’ the 32-year-old wrote on his social media.

Veni, vidi, vici

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

One of Jones’ followers wrote that he is hurting himself more than the company, the 32-year-old replied ‘I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and not feel my pay is worth it anymore.’

I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and Not feel my pay is worth it anymore. https://t.co/X3BjGA9d02 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jon Jones has made it perfectly clear that he does want to do anything worth the UFC title but said that he is willing to fight at the right price. Jones has been one of the most dominant fighters in the company’s history, if not the most dominant, and is looking forward to take on ‘The Last Stylebender’ Israel Adesanya for the right amount.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jon Jones is the GOAT in the light heavyweight division and has been the best inside the octagon since the day he made his debut at UFC 87 against Andre Gusmao on August 9, 2008. The 32-year-old has a record of 26 wins and just one loss which was due to disqualification against Matt Hamill.