UFC 319 Live Telecast in India: In one of the most anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship events in recent history, UFC 319 will take place on August 17. UFC 319 will be headlined by the Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title bout, which will be the main event of the pay-per-view taking place at the United Center in Chicago, USA. This will be the third time that du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against Chimaev, who is yet to lose inside the Octagon. Know About South Africa's Dricus du Plessis' Journey As Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion Ahead of Title Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

In other matches, former Bellator star Aaron Pico will be making his UFC debut against Lerone Murphy, while the likes of Geoff Neal, Carlos Prates, Tim Elliott, and Kai Asakara will be in action. Multiple women's MMA matches will also take place during UFC 319, with Jessica Andrade taking on Loopy Godinez in the strawweight category during the preliminary card, while Karine Silva will lock up against Dione Barbose in the flyweight division during the early preliminary card. Fans who are eager to know where they can watch UFC 319 PPV will get all the information here.

UFC 319 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

Event UFC 319 Date August 17 Time 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues United Center, Chicago Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports TV channels

How to Watch UFC 319 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship events in India. Fans can watch UFC 319 live telecast on Sony Sports 1, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Telugu, and 4 Kannada TV channels. For UFC 319 online viewing options, read below. UFC 319 Fight Card: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev and Other Fights Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Ultimate Fighting Championship

How to Watch UFC 319 Live Streaming in India?

Sony Sports Network also owns the live streaming rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in India. So, UFC 319 MMA matches will live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).