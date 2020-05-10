UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Announces Shock Retirement After Defending his Bantamweight Title Against Dominic Cruz

Henry Cejudo after announcing his retirement (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Moments after defending his bantamweight title, Henry Cejudo has announced shock retirement from UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz in a second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida. Though the fight was marred by a controversy. Referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight after Cejudo landed about seven to eight ground strikes to Cruz. However, at the moment the 35-year-old was attempting to get up, thus resulting in a controversy. Conor McGregor Ready for Boxing Return, Accepts Challenge From Oscar De La Hoya

Subsequently, in the post-fight interview, Cejudo revealed that he has decided to retire. “I’m happy with my career. I’ve done enough in the sport. I want to walk away. … I am 33 years old. I have a girl now. I eventually want to start a family. Since I was 11 years old, I sacrificed my whole life to get where I’m at today. I’m not going to let anyone take that from me,”Cejudo said.

“I’m retiring tonight, Joe. I’m 33 years old. I’m happy with my career. Again, Uncle Dana [White], I want to say thank you. You’re the man. … Triple C’s out. You don’t have to hear my ass no more,” he added. Ronaldo Souza Out of UFC 249 After Testing Positive for Coronavirus.

Henry Cejudo's Retirement Speech

Here's Henry Cejudo's retirement speech with Joe Rogan post fight. Still can't quite believe this happened. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/ymDNVSf6Iq — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 10, 2020

Apart from the bantamweight, Cejudo also holds the flyweight title he won after defeating Demetrious Johnson in 2018. He happens to be one of only four UFC fighters to hold two titles simultaneously. The 33-year-old is also an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, which he won in 2008 in Beijing.