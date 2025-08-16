The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 319 will take place on Sunday, August 17. Many exciting bouts will take place, but all eyes will be on Dricus du Plessis, who will defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev. The Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title bout will be the main event of the pay-per-view, which will be held at the United Center in Chicago, USA. For those unversed, this is the third time du Plessis will defend his belt against Chimaev, who is yet to lose inside the Octagon. UFC 319 Fight Card: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev and Other Fights Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In other fight cards, Aaron Pico will be making his UFC debut against Lerone Murphy. The likes of Geoff Neal, Carlos Prates, and Tim Elliot will also be in action. UFC 319 will also see multiple women's bouts, with Jessica Andrade facing Loopy Godinez in the preliminary card. Karine Silva will face Dione Barbose in the flyweight division. Meanwhile, fans can get all the information about the UFC 319 live streaming and telecast in India, including the much-awaited Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title bout.

Where to Watch UFC 319 Fights Live Telecast in India?

Yes, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in India. Fans can watch UFC 319 live telecast on Sony Sports 1, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, and 4 Telugu TV channels. For UFC 319 online viewing options, read below. Know About South Africa's Dricus du Plessis' Journey As Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion Ahead of Title Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Where to Watch UFC 319 Fights Live Streaming in India?

Yes, Sony Sports Network also owns the live streaming rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in India. So, UFC 319 MMA matches will live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

