Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back this weekend (Sunday, August 17), with its latest PPV offering to its fans. All eyes will be on the main event as middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will defend his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are having a great run and are undefeated in 17 combined UFC appearances. This is the second time this year that Du Plessis is putting his belt on the line against the dangerous Khamzat. Know All About Khamzat Chimaev's Unbeaten Record in Ultimate Fighting Championship Ahead of Middleweight Title Bout Against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

The action doesn't stop there, as the UFC is set to host some of the other high-stakes matches, each with divisional implications, backed by a stacked preliminary lineup. The UFC 319 promises to deliver one of the most competitive and thrilling nights of MMA in 2025. Meanwhile, fans can get the complete details of the fight card, live streaming, and telecast details of the UFC 319 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight.

UFC 319 Fight Card for August 17

Main Card

Middleweight Title Fight: Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Michael Page Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura

Prelims:

Lightweight: King Green vs Dieogo Ferreira Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Michael Oleksiejczuk Middleweight: Baysangur Susurkaev vs Eric Nolan Women's Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez

Early Prelims

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs Drakar Klose Middleweight: Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev Women's Flyweight: Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa Welterweight Title Fight: Rodrigo Sezinando vs Daniil Donchenko Flyweight Title Fight: Alibi Idiris vs Joseph Morales

UFC 319 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev Live Telecast

Yes, Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the UFC 319 Middleweight Title Fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Know About South Africa's Dricus du Plessis' Journey As Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion Ahead of Title Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

UFC 319 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev Live Streaming

Yes, the SonyLiv app and website the having the official live streaming rights for the UFC 319 Middleweight Title Fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Fans in India can watch the live streaming on SonyLiv for the Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 fight. However, fans might need to purchase a subscription for the same.

