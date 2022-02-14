Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha would lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday, February 14. The match is set to take place at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Dabang Delhi, who were finalists of the competition last season, are at the second spot on the points table and are looking good to make it to the playoffs once again. They have been in good form in the competition, winning 10 matches out of a total of 15 so far. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

UP Yoddha on the other hand, are fifth, having played one match more. A loss to Gujarat Giants in their last match have dented their confidence but they would be eager on regrouping and putting up a good show against Delhi. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).